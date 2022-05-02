 
Monday May 02 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared three charming photos of Princess Charlotte, to mark her 7th birthday on 2 May. 

The pictures were taken by her mother, Catherine a keen amateur photographer, outside in Norfolk among the bluebells at the weekend, according to Robert Jobson.

Kate Middleton, Prince William share charming photos of Princess Charlotte

Thousands of people liked the pictures and hundreds others wished the couple's daughter on her birthday.

A few days ago, Kate Middleton and Prime William celebrated the fourth birthday of their son Louis.

The photos of Louis shared on social media were also taken by Kate.

