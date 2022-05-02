Life as a non royal can be tough says expert after Netflix cancels Meghan's series

Netflix has dropped Meghan Markle's animated series after the streaming giant saw a decline in its subscribers.

Author Angela Levin, who is known for her criticism of Prince Harry's wife, took to social media and said, "Wasn't Pearl, the animated series that Netflix has dropped, to have been Meghan's own story of being inspired by other women."

Taking a dig at the Duchess of Sussex she said, 'Life as a non royal can be tough."

After cutbacks across the company, Netflix has cancelled Archewell Productions' animated series, Pearl. Still in its development stage, the Duchess Meghan and David Furnish produced show joined two other kids projects shelved by the streamer this week.



