Monday May 02 2022
Shawn Mendes announces sustainable initiatives for ‘Wonder’ tour

Monday May 02, 2022

Shawn Mendes will be showing off his Wonder album in direct collaboration with environmentally sustainable initiatives.

The singer broke ground on his plans in a short statement that read, “No plan is perfect, but we see this as a starting point. We are in a pivotal moment for climate, and it’s crucial to me that this tour is a step in the right direction.”

However, it was Mendes’ manager and founder of AG Artists, Andrew Gertler who went into detail about the plan.

He told Billboard, “We have the power to lead by example, not just for our fans and our industry, but for others as well.”

“The goal is that truly green touring will become the norm sooner than later and that as technology, and as our practices progress, it will continue to also become more and more cost-effective so that it can be implemented across all tours, big and small.”

“From amending how our merch was designed and created, to how the tour and our production travels and the fuel we use, to equipping our tour team and our fans with actions and information to make their tour experience more sustainable, we set a goal to reduce our per-show footprint 50% per show from the last world tour.”

“From there, we were able to calculate our remaining CO2e footprint and are planning to offset above and beyond what we are emitting to ensure the tour is not just carbon neutral but actually carbon negative.”

