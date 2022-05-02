 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte looks like Prince William in birthday photos

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Royal fans can’t help but see the striking resemblance between Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte after the royal couple shared sweet photos of the princess on her seventh birthday.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday.

The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.

Fans flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes and some started comparing the father-daughter duo.

One fan commented, “William’s mini me” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Another said, “I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad.”

“Dady's twin,” commented another royal fan.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.

