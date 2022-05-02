 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wishes Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wishes Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday
Queen Elizabeth wishes Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II has showered love and blessings to her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte on her 7th birthday.

The Buckingham Palace shared sweet photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with message from the Queen.

The monarch’s message reads: “Happy 7th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Earlier, William and Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday.

The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.

More From Entertainment:

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest

Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Latest

view all