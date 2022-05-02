Queen Elizabeth wishes Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II has showered love and blessings to her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte on her 7th birthday.



The Buckingham Palace shared sweet photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with message from the Queen.

The monarch’s message reads: “Happy 7th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Earlier, William and Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday.

The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.