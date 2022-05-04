 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

1.5 million people like Princess Charlotte's birthday pictures

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

1.5 million people like Princess Charlottes birthday pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram posts hardly cross one million likes.

But when the royal couple shares pictures of their children, they elicit an overwhelming response on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated the seventh birthday of their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Multiple picture of the princess taken by her mother were shared on Instagram ahead of Charlotte's birthday. The picture were liked by more than one million people.

Half a million others reacted when the couple shared some more pictures the next day.

1.5 million people like Princess Charlottes birthday pictures


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faces another blow days after Netflix dropped ‘Pearl’

Meghan Markle faces another blow days after Netflix dropped ‘Pearl’
Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit

Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit
‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’

‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’
Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas
Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday

Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday
Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Latest

view all