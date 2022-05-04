Meghan Markle faces another blow days after Netflix dropped ‘Pearl’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle faced another setback two days after Netflix canceled her animated series Pearl.



Royal expert Richard Eden has disclosed in his latest article for the Mail Plus that Meghan Markle, who was hoping to retain the domain of her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’, has been informed by the US Patent and Trademark Office that she will have to wait for six months before being able to apply again.

It is because of a flaw in her 2021 application as she had failed to sign it.

The Duchess was also informed that the original subscription of the blog was ‘too broad’, the royal expert further disclosed.

Meghan had applied to reactivate The Tig trademark in September last year.