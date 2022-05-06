 
Friday May 06 2022
Firm scared Prince Harry 'launching hate bombs' with memoir

Friday May 06, 2022

Experts weigh in on the looming fears surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir and how it may impact the Royal Family.

Royal author Tina Brown made this claim in their interview with LBC.

There she addressed the Firm’s concerns and claimed, “What is Harry going to say in this book? Are we going to be in for, another you know, a kind of massive kind of hate bomb again, which is going to explode all over us?”

She also addressed the possibility of the Firm having to “find a way to live with” Prince Harry’s incoming assault, all while keeping the doors to reconciliation open.

In Ms Brown’s eyes, “The problem they've got right now is great mistrust of Harry because he keeps lobbing these bombs, it never stops.”

