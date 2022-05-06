Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’

Kris Jenner is gearing up to step into the world of fashion with her own clothing line as the momager reportedly filed a trademark for 'Kristan.’

To go by the reports of The Sun, the 66-year-old reality star on February 25, 2022, submitted her application to the United States Trademark and Patent Office.

The outlet reported that the trademark covers “tops as clothing, bottoms as clothing, caftans and loungewear.”

The trademarks, accepted by the office, appear to be a combination of her name and caftan.

Meanwhile, Kris has managed her children’s multiple brands including Kim Kardashian’s company SKIMS, Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.

Moreover, she’s also helped Khloe’s manage her Good American, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney’s Poosh and Rob’s Arthur George.