Friday May 06 2022
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Friday May 06, 2022

Tom Cruise is garnering praises for his real-life hero move as the actor saved a celebrity reporter Angela Bishop from falling on the red carpet during his film Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere.

The Hollywood A-lister reportedly grabbed the Australian native’s arm just when she was about to fall off the interview platform.

“Please do not step backwards,” said Cruise as Bishop regained her balance.

“That would make a blooper real,” said the veteran journalist before turning towards the viewers, saying “(Cruise) just saved me from falling off the podium.”

During his interview, the 59-year-old actor who arrived at the event in a black helicopter, said. “I always wanted to fly aeroplanes and make movies since I was four years old.”

“It's an incredible opportunity to work in the armed forces,” he added. 

