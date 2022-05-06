 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians preps for kids to take over $3B businesses
Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashians and other family members are already preparing for their children to take over their $3billion businesses.

The world’s one of the most influential families owns several popular brands including Kylie’s cosmetics, baby and skin brands, Kim’s Skims, Khloe’s Good American, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney’s Poosh and Rob’s Arthur George.

The Sun reported that the reality stars have “filed various trademarks for their children.”

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul filed five trademarks for her daughter’s name Stormi Webster in February 2019.

The first trademark includes toy products, such as, “Toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, electronic action toys...”

The second trademark covers “advertising” and “endorsement services” to promote the goods such as “apparel, apparel accessories, toys, sporting goods, beauty products, cosmetics, skincare and fragrances.”

The Third covers “Non-medicated skin care preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams...”

The fourth includes “Bottoms as clothing, coats, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, jumpers, loungewear, rompers, scarves, shirts, sweaters...” while the fifth trademark covers “appearances by a celebrity.”

The publication also reported that Kim’s four kids and Rob’s daughter all have the same trademarks as Kylie’s daughter.

Khloe, on the other hand, filed for the True & Khloe trademark in January 2020, covering, “Retail store services featuring gifts, apparel, apparel accessories, cosmetics, skincare, beauty products, bath and shower products, hair care and hair styling products...”

Another one is for “travel cases” and “bath products, body sponges and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies…"

More From Entertainment:

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews
Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed
Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary
Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’

Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’
Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider

Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider
Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp suspected her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne

Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp suspected her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne

Latest

view all