Nicola Peltz admits 'Brooklyn and I are like an old married couple' month after wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are gushing over one another in an adorable BTS video.

Shared by the newlywed groom on his Instagram this Saturday, the lovebirds are spotted getting ready for their first Met Gala as a married couple.

Brooklyn began: "This is my second Met Ball, my first Met Ball being married."



He added: "Having your best friend with you makes you less anxious, less nervous."

Wife Nicola then shared a few bits about her relationship with husband.

"Going with Brooklyn in September and then going with him now, and being able to walk the red carpet with him has been so fun.

:Brooklyn and I are actually like an old married couple. We get in bed very early because we normally have work super early so this is exciting for us. We're going out on the town!"



Brooklyn added: "It's out first outing being married which we're very excited about."

At one instant, Nicola promoted husband not to spoil her makeup as Brooklyn went on to kiss her cheeks.

"Not the make up!" said the Transformers actress.