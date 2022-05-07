 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard creating 'personal connections' with judge in court: body language expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Amber Heard tries to create personal connections with judge in court: body language expert
Amber Heard tries to create 'personal connections' with judge in court: body language expert

Amber Heard testified in court this week, addressing her abusive relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

While often breaking into tears during her testimony, the Aquaman actress narrated how she was emotionally and physically violated by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Body language expert Judi James is now trying to analyse Heard's body language and the signals she is trying to give out in court.

Judi said: "Amber's direction of gaze and speech when she first takes the stand is important.

"It is quite common for people to address their answers to the jury in the US but Amber seems to create personal connections and tie-signs quickly here, beginning by smiling in the direction of the judge before turning her head towards the jury to offer her answers to questions from the legal team.

"Her hair is also draped to her left, meaning that the jury have a clear view of her face, both in silhouette and as she turns to address them directly.

'The effect would be to "humanize" herself to the jury rather than isolating herself as a celebrity who they will presumably have been hearing negative comments about.'

She added: "It shows them a certain amount of respect to them to want to address them directly as it shows a consideration of them as being in ultimate control in terms of the verdict. It helps to build some early connections.

"The jury also get to see her eyes and eyes tend to be considered one of the most revealing body parts in terms of inner feelings and emotions.

"We tend to trust people more when we can see their eye expression so this gesture could suggest she has nothing to hide. It is of course in visual contrast to her ex husband at the same time, who sits hunched with his eyes hidden by tinted glasses, gazing down an writing or just communicating with his team.'

More From Entertainment:

6 royals who will make balcony appearance as Queen snubs Harry, Meghan and Andrew

6 royals who will make balcony appearance as Queen snubs Harry, Meghan and Andrew
Amber Heard has delivered 'performance of her life' with crying testimony: Depp lawyers

Amber Heard has delivered 'performance of her life' with crying testimony: Depp lawyers
Nicola Peltz admits 'Brooklyn and I are like an old married couple' month after wedding

Nicola Peltz admits 'Brooklyn and I are like an old married couple' month after wedding
Apple pushes back Will Smith 'Emancipation' to 2023 after Oscars drama

Apple pushes back Will Smith 'Emancipation' to 2023 after Oscars drama
Pete Davidson jokes he called doctor after 'genius' Kanye spread AIDS rumor

Pete Davidson jokes he called doctor after 'genius' Kanye spread AIDS rumor
Kate Middleton, Prince William get mixed reaction to Archie birthday wish

Kate Middleton, Prince William get mixed reaction to Archie birthday wish

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?
Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'
Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace
Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Latest

view all