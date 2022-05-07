Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

British-American actress Minnie Driver recalled her brief romance with Matt Damon, saying that it was ‘sweet’ before it ended with the actor announcing he was single on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The Return To Me actress, 52, discussed her rise to fame over 25 years ago and the romance with her Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon in her latest released memoir Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Driver recalled the attention around her and Damon’s relationship as the two started dating after they played lovers in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting.

“That was just a sweet romance that was just a sweet love affair in the center of all of that stuff, but had a combustible ending, which then became the focus,” she said.

Damon and Driver broke up in 1998, and the Oscar winner announced the split on The Oprah Winfrey Show in January of that year.

The Cinderella actress also shared that her family ‘loved Matt,’ but they ‘could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I.’