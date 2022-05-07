 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending
Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending 

British-American actress Minnie Driver recalled her brief romance with Matt Damon, saying that it was ‘sweet’ before it ended with the actor announcing he was single on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The Return To Me actress, 52, discussed her rise to fame over 25 years ago and the romance with her Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon in her latest released memoir Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Driver recalled the attention around her and Damon’s relationship as the two started dating after they played lovers in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting.

“That was just a sweet romance that was just a sweet love affair in the center of all of that stuff, but had a combustible ending, which then became the focus,” she said.

Damon and Driver broke up in 1998, and the Oscar winner announced the split on The Oprah Winfrey Show in January of that year.

The Cinderella actress also shared that her family ‘loved Matt,’ but they ‘could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I.’

More From Entertainment:

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress
Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’
Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say

Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future

Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed
Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations
Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

Latest

view all