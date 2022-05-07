 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez announced their newborn daughter’s name

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez announced their newborn daughter’s name
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez announced their newborn daughter’s name 

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have finally announced the name of their beautiful newborn daughter via a social media post.

The couple has named their baby girl Bella Esmeralda. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Georgina shared heart-warming pictures of her daughter as she introduced her to the world.


The post received thousands of likes and love from millions of fans on the social platform. It has been the first time Georgina has shown fans close-up pictures of newborn Bella.

Sharing her adorable pictures, Georgina announced the baby’s name alongside a green heart emoticon and mentioned her birth-date.

The Manchester United star player and the Argentine-Spanish model welcomed Bella Esmeralda into the world on April 18. They were left heartbroken as they tragically lost their newborn son, Bella's twin brother.


Ronaldo had shared a snap of his newborn daughter and fifth child last weekend, captioning the black-and-white picture with: "Forever Love..." along with a heart and prayer icon. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make a brief eye contact at heated moment in trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make a brief eye contact at heated moment in trial
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could appear on Buckingham Palace balcony despite ban

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could appear on Buckingham Palace balcony despite ban
Victoria Beckham shows off her fit figure in head-to-toe black ensemble

Victoria Beckham shows off her fit figure in head-to-toe black ensemble

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress
Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’
Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say

Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future

Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Latest

view all