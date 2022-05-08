 
entertainment
Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton won hearts as he performed an emotional duet with young boy who needs a heart transplant.

The country music sensation has sung with some of the most famous music stars around the globe but nothing could have prepared his fans for one of his most heartfelt duets as he performing in Oklahoma earlier this year when he invited six-year-old, Wyatt McKee, up on stage with him.

In heartfelt performance, which was shared across social media, the little boy then held up a sign which read: "Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant."

Blake reacted by reminding the crowd: "Think y'all are having a bad day? Put that in perspective right there, man."

Wyatt asked if he could sing a rendition of God's Country with Blake, and the stepfather-of-three happily obliged.

The moment was shared by the boy's mom, Harley McKee, and social media exploded with tearful fans and others who wanted to share Wyatt's story in the hopes it could help him.

This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing "God's Country" with me Wyatt!

Blake Shelton also reposted the message on Twitter and wrote: "This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing "God's Country" with me Wyatt!"

