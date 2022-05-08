‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident

 
A video of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch joking about losing at the Oscars to Will Smith has gone viral on the internet.

The Sherlock actor took on the hosting duty at Saturday Night Live this week.

For his second time hosting the show, Cumberbatch made a smashing return as he entertained the audience with jokes about losing at the Oscars to the King Richard star and also sent out some hilarious Mother's day messages to his mom and his wife Sophie Hunter.

In his opening monologue on the show, Cumberbatch cracked a hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident where the actor slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.

Indulging in witty wordplay, the actor said, "I didn’t win the Oscar…I was beat by Will Smith." After the audience began to cheer for the line, Cumberbatch quickly added, "Oh. Not like that. Not physically."

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch's SNL monologue HERE

Later in the monologue, Benedict also sent out some funny Mother's day messages to his mother and his wife Sophie who was seated in the audience. 

Sharing a message for his wife, Cumberbatch said, "Hi, Sophie. It's me, your husband, Little Benedict. I'm constantly in awe of you. You gave birth to our three beautiful boys and that is itself a minor miracle, and according to you I was off dressing up as a wizard. Although technically it's a sorcerer. Wizards have robes, I have a cloak, it's whole thing, don't worry."

