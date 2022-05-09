 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth makes another history today

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth makes another history today
Queen Elizabeth makes another history today

British Queen Elizabeth II has made another royal history as she becomes the third longest reigning monarch in the world.

Queen Elizabeth rule reached 70 years and 92 days on May 9, a day longer than the reign of Johann II of Liechtenstein, who reigned for 70 years and 91 days.

Elizabeth’s latest historic milestone comes just months after she became the only British Monarch to rule for 70 years in February.

She became the Queen on February 6, 1952.

King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.

