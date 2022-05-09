Scott Disick 'acting out' over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: Khloe Kardashian

File Footage





Scott Disick was reportedly ‘snarky’ over his ex-Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker, with Kourt’s sister Khloe Kardashian weighing in on her conversation with Scott after the engagement.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Scott explained in a voiceover that he had always “felt like it was his fault for breaking up” his family with Kourtney; they share three children together.

Scott said: “So, I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was alright, even though we weren’t together… I just felt that guilt, it was a lot to handle.”

In a conversation with Khloe, Scott went on to share: “In a selfish way, it feels like a lot has been kind of lifted off of me. In the end, it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her. So, I salute Travis, he’s in for a lot of work.”

In a voiceover that followed, Khloe commented on Scott’s words, saying that he was “being snarky”.

“He’s acting out… I’m not going to be combative and push back because it’s so clear, it’s so transparent, I get what he’s doing. But if Kourtney was such a problem, then why would you want to be with her for so many years?” she said.

Kourtney and Scott dated for almost a decade before calling it quits for good in 2015. They share three kids together, sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope.