 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick 'acting out' over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: Khloe Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File Footage


Scott Disick was reportedly ‘snarky’ over his ex-Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker, with Kourt’s sister Khloe Kardashian weighing in on her conversation with Scott after the engagement.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Scott explained in a voiceover that he had always “felt like it was his fault for breaking up” his family with Kourtney; they share three children together.

Scott said: “So, I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was alright, even though we weren’t together… I just felt that guilt, it was a lot to handle.”

In a conversation with Khloe, Scott went on to share: “In a selfish way, it feels like a lot has been kind of lifted off of me. In the end, it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her. So, I salute Travis, he’s in for a lot of work.”

In a voiceover that followed, Khloe commented on Scott’s words, saying that he was “being snarky”.

“He’s acting out… I’m not going to be combative and push back because it’s so clear, it’s so transparent, I get what he’s doing. But if Kourtney was such a problem, then why would you want to be with her for so many years?” she said.

Kourtney and Scott dated for almost a decade before calling it quits for good in 2015. They share three kids together, sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares perfect Bennifer throwback video

Jennifer Lopez shares perfect Bennifer throwback video
BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘annoyed’ Netflix with exclusive interviews to rivals

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘annoyed’ Netflix with exclusive interviews to rivals

Gigi Hadid is a ‘proud’ mom as she celebrates Mother’s Day with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is a ‘proud’ mom as she celebrates Mother’s Day with daughter Khai
Prince Harry shows off acting skills in new short film

Prince Harry shows off acting skills in new short film
Queen Elizabeth makes another history today

Queen Elizabeth makes another history today
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘adding burden’ to ‘already frail Queen’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘adding burden’ to ‘already frail Queen’
Royal family members to visit events across UK to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royal family members to visit events across UK to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Video

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Video
Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘I got my hearing back’

Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘I got my hearing back’
‘Protective staffers’ to block Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix’s cameras

‘Protective staffers’ to block Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix’s cameras
Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’

Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’

Latest

view all