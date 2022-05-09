 
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembered her late father as 'best parent' in Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old California native shared a couple of throwback photos of her goofing around with the Fast and Furious star who died at 40 in a horrific car accident on November 30 2013.

“Happy Mother's Day to all of the wonderful mothers in this world,” Meadow wrote on the photo.

“On Mother's Day, I'd like to thank my pops for being the best parent in the world,” she added.

“To anyone who doesn't have a mom, I love you,” she sent love to her followers.

Paul Walkers daughter Meadow remembers late dad as best parent on Mothers Day

Talking about her being brought up by Paul, Meadow told Vogue last year that she was ‘quite a tomboy’.

The model, who has walked for famed labels including Givenchy and Proenza Schouler, spilt to the magazine, “The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn’t a focus on [makeup]. We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy.” 

