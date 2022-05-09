 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Celine Dion pays tribute to ‘courageous’ moms of Ukraine on Mother’s Day

Celine Dion celebrated Mother’s Day with her sons as she penned a heartfelt note for the moms of the war-torn land Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram, the My Heart Will Go On singer dropped a lovely image with her boys along with a note for Ukrainian mothers.

The 54-year-old singer wrote, “This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children.”

“And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” Dion added.

She continued: “These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”


The musical legend tied the knot with René Angélil in 1994 and shares 3 sons with him, 22-year-old René-Charles Angélil and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy Angéli. 

