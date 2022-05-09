 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

FileFootage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial has wrapped up its fourth week at the district court in Virginia with all eyes on its verdict of the infamous battle.

The defamation suit that began on April 11 has been adjourned until May 16 after Heard testified on May 4 and 5.

However, the verdict will still take weeks as Judge Penney Azcarate on May 5 announced that closing arguments will take place on May 27.

The Aquaman star’s legal team will be given a chance to present their defence before Depp’s team is given a chance to offer a rebuttal.

The jury is expected to start its deliberations right after closing arguments are concluded on May 27.

It’s not an easy task to reveal the exact time of verdict as of yet given the scores of evidence presented during the trial.

Depp is demanding $50m in damages while his ex-wife has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look
Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation

Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation
Halle Berry reflects on love received by her teacher on Mother's Day

Halle Berry reflects on love received by her teacher on Mother's Day
Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker 'never had a romantic relationship'

Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker 'never had a romantic relationship'
Kendrick Lamar turns into Will Smith, Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’

Kendrick Lamar turns into Will Smith, Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’
Prince Harry’s ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt in new ad mocked for being ‘cringey’: Watch

Prince Harry’s ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt in new ad mocked for being ‘cringey’: Watch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for choosing 'wrong timing' to introduce Lilibet to Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for choosing 'wrong timing' to introduce Lilibet to Queen
Diana ‘shaking her head’ at ‘gold-digger’ Meghan Markle: Psychic

Diana ‘shaking her head’ at ‘gold-digger’ Meghan Markle: Psychic

Celine Dion pays tribute to ‘courageous’ moms of Ukraine on Mother’s Day

Celine Dion pays tribute to ‘courageous’ moms of Ukraine on Mother’s Day
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers late dad as 'best parent' on Mother's Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to scrap ‘stuffy’ royal traditions

Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to scrap ‘stuffy’ royal traditions
Pic: Julia Roberts writes a heart-touching Mother’s Day note

Pic: Julia Roberts writes a heart-touching Mother’s Day note

Latest

view all