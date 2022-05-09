Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

FileFootage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial has wrapped up its fourth week at the district court in Virginia with all eyes on its verdict of the infamous battle.



The defamation suit that began on April 11 has been adjourned until May 16 after Heard testified on May 4 and 5.

However, the verdict will still take weeks as Judge Penney Azcarate on May 5 announced that closing arguments will take place on May 27.

The Aquaman star’s legal team will be given a chance to present their defence before Depp’s team is given a chance to offer a rebuttal.

The jury is expected to start its deliberations right after closing arguments are concluded on May 27.

It’s not an easy task to reveal the exact time of verdict as of yet given the scores of evidence presented during the trial.

Depp is demanding $50m in damages while his ex-wife has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims.