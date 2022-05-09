 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, will reportedly not be taking part in a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth being prepared by her great-grandchildren, including the Cambridge kids, for her Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Times, ten of the 96-year-old monarch’s great-grandchildren will take part in the Jubilee celebrations, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Other kids taking part in the tribute include Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips’ children and those of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The news of Archie and Lilibet not taking part in the Jubilee festivities alongside their cousins comes just days after it was confirmed on Friday that Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK for the Jubilee but will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

They have been excluded as they are not working members of the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson
The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker
Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day

Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day
Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’

Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on
David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?
Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look
Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation

Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity is fading’ after Netflix humiliation
Meghan Markle ‘came from nothing and trampled on others’, says biographer

Meghan Markle ‘came from nothing and trampled on others’, says biographer

Latest

view all