Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms

Kris Jenner has received backlash from fans for her gushing response to Tristan Thompson’s blooms.

The 66-year-old manager shared several images of her Mother’s Day deliveries, as her children and their respective partners – past and present – showed some love for the ‘momager’ on Sunday.

Jenner, who received lavish collection of pink and white roses from Khloe’s Kardashian’s on/off partner Tristan, and shared a message alongside the flowers snaps: ‘Thank you Tristan! Love you.’

Following Kris’s response, fans branded her message ‘disrespectful’ after the NBA sportsman – who shares three-year-old daughter True with Khloe – was forced to apologise to the reality star after it was found he’d fathered a child with another woman.

One Kardashians fan responded as saying: "I feel like this would be so disrespectful. If I had a daughter in Khloe’s position, I’d keep it civil for the sake of their child, but never openly accept gifts/affection."

Another wrote: "How, as a mother, can you associate with someone who embarrassed your daughter and treated her like trash. Like, how?’ while one wondered whether this meant Khloe and Tristan were back together."

Kris Jenner had been showered with beautiful bouquets of flowers from friends and family, including her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their respective partners, including Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.