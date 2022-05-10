Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Amber Heard was accused of copying her sexual abuse story against Johnny Depp.



Heard's former assistant, Kate James confirmed the actress 'twisted' her personal story for public approval.

“Ms. Heard referred to a conversation we had about me being violently raped at machete point in Brazil and she used it as her own story,” James told the court in 2020.

“She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use.”

In a witness statement obtained by the Daily Mail, James added that she escaped for her life after the attack.

“This attack went on for 5-6 hours and I narrowly escaped with my life. This tortuous experience of such extreme sexual violence has haunted me ever since,” she wrote in the filing, according to the Mail.

James figured out how Heard copied her narrative in June 2020.

“As I perused the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms. Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself,” she wrote in the statement.

“This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the mostly harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative,” she wrote.

“I’m a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one,” she told the court.



“That’s the reason I’m here, because I take offense,” she said.