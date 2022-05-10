 
Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’

Camilla Cabello talked about the consequences of not opening up about the mental health struggles one faces in a recent interview.

The Bam Bam singer told Rolling Stone that her recent album Familia helped her in healing from her mental health issues which has had a "domino effect on every other area” of her life.

The 25-year-old singer said, "Having these conversations — especially in the Latin community — I feel like I want to talk about it more in Spanish and with that community too. Even talking about it with my family, it’s so different."

"There are different degrees to which people struggle with mental health, but I think, whether it’s life-changing or life-saving, when you bottle that (expletive) up, and you pretend, it eats away at your health. It eats away at your energy,” she added.

The singer continued: "It is so detrimental and I fully believe that trauma and mental health is physical health. It’s a public health crisis (and) people not talking about it.”

"It leads to so much sickness in the world, so much violence in the world, so much mental illness in the world,” Camilla concluded.

The singer has been vocal about her mental health struggles as she previously revealed to People Magazine that she experienced ‘crippling anxiety’ before the pandemic.

The songwriter had told the outlet, "I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever.”

“And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy (and) trying to feel better.”

