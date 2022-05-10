 
entertainment
Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song

Suki Waterhouse, who recently released her debut album featuring lyrics around her life experience of living in limelight, took a jibe at her former beau Bradley Cooper in her song.

Waterhouse, who is currently cherishing her romance with Robert Pattison, reportedly took a subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend in one of her recent releases. She dated Cooper from 2013 to 2015.

Suki Waterhouse is currently dating Robert Pattinson
Her ballad Melrose Meltdown appears to look back at the couple’s breakup as she sings “Watching you work the room, hoping one day we're married,” reported The Mirror.

During her conversation with Daily Star, Waterhouse talked about her song, “I was in the middle of a break-up, in the middle of the Oscars, running away from security covered in diamonds.

Suki Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015
"What fun. I look back on my 22-year-old self and think, 'What were you doing?'" she shared.

“When I first came into contact with reading about myself in that way when I was really young - you know, people saying I was ugly and fat, even worse - it hits you so hard when it first happens.

"But I've found peace with it - this living, breathing animal,” she explained. 

