Wednesday May 11 2022
Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Prince Charles conversation at the House of Parliament is dished out by lip reader.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales made his first speech at the State Opening of Parliament on behalf of the Queen, who decided not to attend the ceremony at the eleventh hour.

Charles, who wore his Admiral of the Fleet uniform, medals and honour insignia, was accompanied by Camilla in a navy coat dress.

Right after getting out of their vehicle and rushing into the building, the couple was spotted exchanging a nervous conversation.

Jeremy Freeman, a lip-reading expert told the Mirror that Charles uneasily told Camilla: "Oh my word that was uncomfortable".

Charles later gestured where Camilla should be standing: "Your side."

Moments later, Charles greets officers, saying: "I hope you're well."

The officer then leans forward as he didn't hear the remark and according to Jeremy says: "what, sorry?".

Charles repeats his question to the officer, who then responds: "Well, yes I'm trying."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "Obviously today is highly significant for Charles but it can also be seen as part of the gradual takeover of the Queen’s duties, such as laying the wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, that was gradually happening anyway."

