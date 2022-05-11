Prince William loses 'confidence' due to 'weight' of parliament: body language expert

Prince William attended the State Opening of Parliament on behalf of the Queen this week.



The Duke of Cambridge acted as the 96-year-old's Counsellor of State, as he followed alongside father Charles to attend the occasion.

Body language expert, Adrianne Carter, tells the Daily Star that the Duke had a visible fall in confidence at the ceremony, unlike his other public engagements.

"He is not always as confident at 'officialdom' as he is when interacting with real people."

She noted: "Charles looks like he's been ready to do this for a long time and is very natural and comfortable.

"Camilla and William looks more nervous by the way they're holding themselves and their posture."

Of the Duke, she added: "William keeps his head bowed a lot, which is a submissive way of being."

Prince William was feeling "the weight of the occasion" as he opened Parliament on the Queen's behalf alongside his father.

