Wednesday May 11 2022
Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William arrived in Scotland on Wednesday but it was the Duchess of Cambridge who stole the show with her style statement!

The 40-year-old mother-of-three cut a particularly stylish figure in a baby blue blouse from a British high street brand Cefinn, which she paired with navy trouser and a classic Catherine Walker coat.

Kate is known for her love of British high street fashion and while she hasn’t been seen in a lot of Cefinn fashion, it seems as though the brand might just be on its way on being the Duchess’ favourite soon!

As for her long brunette hair, Kate decided to keep it flowing behind her ears, which she adorned with a pair of pearl drop earrings that lent some more classic glamour to her look.

For those who are particularly interested in Kate’s fashion, The Daily Mail shared that the Cefinn blouse can be found online where it is described as ‘glamorous-meets-demure' and ‘chic’ for professional affairs.

Have a look!

