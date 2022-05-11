 
Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed

Khloe Kardashian heard about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal while the cameras were unexpectedly rolling.

Executive Producer of The Kardashians Danielle King told US Weekly: “We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.”

The reality star, 37, had no idea that Tristan, 32, had fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols. Khloe’s rug pull ended up being caught on camera when producers were with her to film another storyline.

Back in December, Maralee, 31, revealed she gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, and had been having an affair with the NBA star while he was still dating Khloe – the mother of his four-year-old daughter, True.

The first few episodes of The Kardashians alone have captured moments like Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, the making of Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live debut, and even hinted at the fallout of her divorce from Kanye West.

