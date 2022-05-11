 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is likely to return to the witness stand in defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has already testified as part of the prosecution against the actress. The court is reportedly on a hiatus midway through Amber's testimony as part of the defence case.

Depp, according to Law & Crime, will be called back as part of Heard’s case. Other testimony will be given by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez and actor Ellen Barkin.

He sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. She doesn’t name him in the piece, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The actor is seeking $50m in damages.

While, Heard has countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. She has asked for $100m in damages and immunity against his claims.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have given very different accounts of their tumultuous relationship. The trial is se to resumes at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on 16 May.

More From Entertainment:

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’
Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed

Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details
Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'

Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'
Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video

Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video
Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022
Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See

Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See
Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert

Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert
Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech

Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech
Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez
Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days

Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days
Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’

Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’

Latest

view all