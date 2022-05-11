 
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene reunited in March after months of prolonged distance due to Charlene’s illness and contrary to recent reports, the princess isn’t being paid to stay with the Prince of Monaco.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that friends of the royal couple have categorically denied claims made by a French outlet that Prince Albert was paying Charlene upwards of $12 million to appear beside him on royal events.

The claim, made by French publication Voici, came just months after Charlene returned to the principality of Monaco after spending months in South Africa and Switzerland to receive treatment for an ENT infection gone worse.

Page Six quoted a source close to the Princess as saying: “Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay.”

The insider added: “After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities.”

Earlier, French outlets had quoted some sources as saying: “The Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income.”

