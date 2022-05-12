 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle is “in contact with Oprah Winfrey about sitting down for a damage control interview."

Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with the US TV legend last year deteriorated their relations with the royal family.

The royal couple is living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in the UK with their children to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth next month.

