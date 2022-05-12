 
Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

A new video is out featuring Prince Harry in a sketch about sustainable travel.

Harry tried out acting to launch a New Zealand campaign by the Travelyst organisation he founded to rate people's travel footprint.

Meanwhile, the host of "Te Ao With MOANA" said they were offered a “no strings” interview with Prince Harry to launch his new Travalyst campaign.

But Moana Maniapoto told viewers that after lots of “to-ing and fro-ing” it didn’t happen. 

She said they received a pre-recorded statement from Harry instead.

