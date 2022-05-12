 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'offensive' remark for Queen is 'ludicrous' attempt to regain popularity

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Prince Harry bizarre attempt to gain recognition after quitting royal duties is being mocked by royal expert.

The Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers says that the Duke of Sussex comments about 'protecting' the Queen in a recent interview are 'absolutely offensive' and a 'ludicrous.'

Mr Myers said: "I just think that interview that Harry gave for American television a few weeks ago was absolutely ludicrous.

"What on earth is he talking about protecting the Queen, making sure she's got the right people around her".

Mr Myers added that Harry lives "5000 miles away from her".

He added: "He's chosen to give up his duty, he's run roughshod over the Royal Family and his duty that he left behind, yet he's coming out with ludicrous statements that he's the one protecting the Queen".

The royal editor added: "I think it's absolutely offensive".

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Harry admitted that he ensures the Queen is always surrounded by the 'right people' and looks out for her 'protection' even in the US.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos

Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos
Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio

Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio
Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert
'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert
Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics

Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics
Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics

Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics
Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside
Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms
Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Latest

view all