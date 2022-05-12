 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put on loved-up display in front of Scott Disick

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put on loved-up display in front of Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put on loved-up display in front of Scott Disick

Scott Disick was seemingly disturbed to see his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting cosy with Travis Barker in a room full of people.

The latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians gave fans a look at Kris Jenner's birthday and housewarming party.

However, Khloe Kardashian admitted the occasion turned into an 'awkward' one when the newly engaged lovebirds put on their loved-up display in front of Scott.

The episode also showed Scott getting annoyed at Kris for not inviting him to her events.

"Why would I not come over?" Scott asked. "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

Kris replied, "I still feel the same way," but Scott disagreed, 'You obviously don't."

"I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners throughout the years," she said.

"So I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us," Kris confessed.

Scott responded, "You're obviously doing something and you're like embarrassed to keep it from me."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's 'deadpan expression‘ could make him lose the trial: legal experts

Johnny Depp's 'deadpan expression‘ could make him lose the trial: legal experts
Rebel Wilson talks about her newfound romance: ‘I am now happily in a relationship’

Rebel Wilson talks about her newfound romance: ‘I am now happily in a relationship’
Kourtney Kardashian cries her heart out after breaking $1m engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian cries her heart out after breaking $1m engagement ring
Pete Davidson proves himself unlikely style icon, says 'I don’t overthink things'

Pete Davidson proves himself unlikely style icon, says 'I don’t overthink things'
Sophie Turner reveals how she managed to stay sane while shooting GOT’s traumatic scenes

Sophie Turner reveals how she managed to stay sane while shooting GOT’s traumatic scenes
Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’
Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip

Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Fans spent $30K to watch the trial in court

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Fans spent $30K to watch the trial in court
Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California

Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California
Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'

Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'
Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos

Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos
Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio

Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio

Latest

view all