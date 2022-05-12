 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s pal openly slams women speaking in favour of Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard’s close friend Eve Barlow has been openly bashing women who show their support to Johnny Depp during Depp-Heard’s defamation trial.

Barlow recently turned to Twitter on Wednesday to reply a question posed by Dr Charlotte Proudman about women hate other women pertained to Depp-Heard’s ongoing trial.

“It's easy for women with low self-esteem to hate AH or justify their prejudice towards archetypal feminine strength/beauty by denying their envy of it," wrote the British music journalist.

She continued, “They perceive an afforded power that's truly a myth, and excuse their own inefficiency at being resilient against misogyny.”

Amber Heard’s pal openly slams women speaking in favour of Johnny Depp

Barlow noted that the Aquaman actress had to fight for her life despite her celebrity status.

“It's much easier to get behind a woman who plays the damsel in distress than it is to empathise with a woman who has had to liberate herself,” she quoted in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, Heard’s pal also spoke out against a new Tik Tok trend that ridiculed the actress’ testimony regarding the alleged assault on Tuesday.

“Anyone one protecting the TikTok abuse of Amber Heard is acting in bad faith. You cannot argue that it doesn’t have a chilling effect on survivors from coming forward. Anyone actively mocking testimony about abuse is contributing to that silencing. Period,” she tweeted. 


