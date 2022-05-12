 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Did Prince Harry admit to Meghan Markle ‘lying’ about being denied therapy?

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry seems to have unknowingly admitted to his wife Meghan Markle lying about being denied therapy for her mental health struggles while being in the royal family, an Australian TV host believes.

Talking on Sky News Australia, host Andrew Bolt claimed that Prince Harry had a ‘slip of tongue’ last year proved that Meghan wasn’t kept from seeking mental health while being a working part of the royal family, something she had claimed in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Bolt cited Harry’s words on Dax Shepard’s podcast last year in which he admitted that Meghan pushed him to seek professional help when he struggled with his mental health.

However, just months prior to that podcast, Meghan had told Oprah that she was ‘told’ by the royal firm that she couldn’t seek therapy.

Pointing out this discrepancy, Bolt questioned: "Didn't she say in her notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey that when she wanted to go see a therapist herself Buckingham Palace refused her permission?”

“Prince Harry, the actual prince could get therapy but his wife could not? That is very well spotted because there is a giant disconnect there between the two stories. Quite a slip of the tongue from Harry.”

He continued: “The whole big point they made in the interview was that the Palace would not let Meghan get any therapy because they thought it would look bad. I am sorry but if this is true why would Prince Harry be allowed to get therapy?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘in danger of evaporating’ soon, warns royal expert

Prince Harry ‘in danger of evaporating’ soon, warns royal expert
Prince Harry and Meghan won't anger Queen with their move at Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan won't anger Queen with their move at Jubilee
Will Smith may lose his iconic role in ‘Aladdin’ sequel to THIS actor, find out here

Will Smith may lose his iconic role in ‘Aladdin’ sequel to THIS actor, find out here
Kendall Jenner wins internet after heated argument with Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner wins internet after heated argument with Scott Disick
Elizabeth Olsen addresses how it's been like working in MCU movies

Elizabeth Olsen addresses how it's been like working in MCU movies
Jennifer Lopez turns producer for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s limited series ‘Cinderella’

Jennifer Lopez turns producer for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s limited series ‘Cinderella’
Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean
Zac Efron is not ready to become a father yet: ‘A little bit more growing to do’

Zac Efron is not ready to become a father yet: ‘A little bit more growing to do’
Prince William shares a rare hug with elderly man during Scotland visit

Prince William shares a rare hug with elderly man during Scotland visit

Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna is trying to ‘save face’ after losing trial

Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna is trying to ‘save face’ after losing trial

Prince Harry ‘blew’ chances of Buckingham balcony moment with interview

Prince Harry ‘blew’ chances of Buckingham balcony moment with interview
Amber Heard’s pal openly slams women speaking in favour of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s pal openly slams women speaking in favour of Johnny Depp

Latest

view all