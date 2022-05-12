 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
Prince William fans more baby talk as he accepts gifts for his children

Thursday May 12, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Scotland has ignited some intense talk of a fourth baby for the royal couple after they joked about feeling ‘broody’ in the country.

The baby fever seemed to spike much higher on Thursday when the Duke of Cambridge, addressed as Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, was left in stitches after being given a gift for daughter Princess Charlotte, as per Express UK.

William was left pleasantly surprised during his visit to the Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh, where he was presented with three Heart of Midlothian football shirts for each of his three children!

The future King was photographed laughing as he held up the shirt bearing his daughter Charlotte’s name.

The presentation came just a day after Prince William was reported to have cracked a joke at the expense of his wife Kate during a visit to a children’s school on their first day in Scotland.

William reportedly commented on Kate mingling with the children, saying: “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

