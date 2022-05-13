Kourtney Kardashian BREAKS ring moments after engagement with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally broke her ring right after a ceremonial engagement with Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old is spotted spilling the brands on her little blunder to mom Kris Jenner in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me," Kardashian said. "I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."



Kardashian went on to say that she was "hysterically crying in my closet for hours." She recalled contacting Barker to inform him of what had happened, telling him, "I did something really, really bad."

Barker, however, took the incident in stride, as Kardashian noted that he "handled it the best."

The ring, she told momager is now getting fixed.

"It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown," Kourt added. "I was just like, 'This is the most beautiful thing that I've ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?' "

