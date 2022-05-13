 
Friday May 13 2022
Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Friday May 13, 2022

Ludacris gave fans a quick tour inside his luxurious private jet which he bought for himself to celebrate receiving an honorary degree.

The Fast and Furious actor took to Instagram on Thursday to flaunt his fortune as he posted a video of himself standing in front of his new jet.

Not only this, the 44-year-old rapper serenaded the song The Jeffersons before he took his fans inside the lavish aircraft.

Ludacris, sporting a Georgia State tee, shares a glimpse of train-style seats and tables and leather-upholstered sofas.

The jet also features a TV, mini-kitchen and a cosy bathroom.

Earlier this month, Ludacris was awarded an honorary degree in music management from his college which he attended not more than a year in the late 1990s before dropping out to completely focus on his career.

“I owe Georgia State University a great debt because you helped me arrive at my: "Why?" Our alma mater was founded on the principles to help you find those answers,” he said at the college's commencement week ceremony.

“So with its rich history of excellence and inclusion, it plays an even more important role. And this is very important to me, this school graduating more African-Americans than any other university in America,” he added. 

