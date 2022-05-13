'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions

Meghan Markle is accused of loving the 'spotlight' despite her demands for privacy on public forums.

US broadcaster Megyn Kelly tells GB News that Meghan's political ambitions after quitting UK as a senior royal are hypocritical.



Ms Kelly said: “Ms I want privacy wants to run for President. Ms I want privacy for my children, she’s showing up to the Jubilee with her children who are going to be on camera and she wants to rub shoulders with the first tier royals."



Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier, Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden said she would love to see Meghan Markle in politics.

"It's wonderful to have women in politics.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.

"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."

When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."