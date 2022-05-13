 
Prince William, Kate Middleton to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun’ premiere

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to make a royal return to the red carpet with Tom Cruise!
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to make a royal return to the red carpet, this time with Tom Cruise at the premiere of the upcoming sequel to Top Gun!

People magazine confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attendance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Friday, with the event scheduled to take place on May 19 at London’s Leicester Square.

While Prince William and Kate are expected to turn up the glam for the red carpet, it won’t be the first time that they get to watch the highly-anticipated sequel; they were reportedly treated to a special world-first screening of the film last month by the star of the franchise Tom Cruise himself!

According to the magazine, the royals are set to meet with the film’s team, including Cruise, and his co-star Miles Teller.

They will also get to meet the film’s director Joe Kosinski as well as film studio execs and representatives from The Film and TV Charity.

Prince William and Kate were last seen on a Hollywood red carpet at the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere in 2021, which they attended alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

