 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen defies wheelchair reports, uses walking stick at beloved event

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth on Friday laid to rest all reports of her being relegated to the use of a wheelchair amid increasing mobility issues, with the monarch entering the Royal Windsor Horse Show with the help of a walking stick.

The 96-year-old monarch had set alarms bells ringing over her health after missing numerous important royal engagements in recent months, however, she appeared healthy and in good spirits at the show that is said to be one of her favourite royal events.

Queen defies wheelchair reports, uses walking stick at beloved event

Queen Elizabeth not only walked herself over to the royal box in the arena with a walking stick, but also drove herself to the show in a Range Rover.

In fact, the monarch seemed to have no trouble doing either as she was photographed flashing bright smiles as she drove in and then settled down to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor lead a parade. 

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial
Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online
Queen Elizabeth’s pony wins first place at Royal Windsor Horse Show: See

Queen Elizabeth’s pony wins first place at Royal Windsor Horse Show: See
Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage

Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage
'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show
Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees

Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert
Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA

Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA
Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance

Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance
Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles

Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles

Latest

view all