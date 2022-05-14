 
Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

The Duke and Duchess seems to have realized that they need to put more efforts to promote their YouTube channel which has failed to hit the one million mark.

The couple on Friday posted their second video in a week on the video sharing app which otherwise hardly draws their attention.

Taking to Twitter, the couple shared a link to their YouTube video with caption "Delighted to be a part of this year’s Mental Health Minute  We all have the power to make a difference to someone who's feeling alone, and it's never been more important to support one another."

The video contained their activities during the Scotland visit:

Scotland visit - mental health, homelessness, early years education and more...! - YouTube

Come behind the scenes on our visit to Edinburgh and Glasgow focusing on the vital work of charities and organisations that are:ð Developing empathy in youn...


