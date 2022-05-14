 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

David Beckham female fan believes daughter Harper Seven, his youngest offspring, is in fact her child.

Sharon Bell, 58, is accused of stalking the former Manchester United footballer, accusing the sportsman of stealing her eggs along with wife Victoria Beckham.

Bell also sent threatening letters to the father-of-four in London and Oxford. Last summer, she mustered up the courage to show up at his home. 

In a shocking move, Bell then went to Harper's school in order to brainwash her into thinking the 10-year-old was her child. Westminster magistrates are told Victoria was already at the premises when Bell arrived. 

"Bell is said to be under the delusional belief she was in a relationship with David, 47 and that Harper, 10, is her child," notes Mirror.co.uk

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said of Beckham: "He felt threatened, he felt frightened for the safety of his family, and he believed this behaviour was targeted and intimidating.

"He says he does not know the defendant and she is not the mother of his children."

In 2011, David excitedly announced the birth of his baby girl.

"The footballer wrote: 'I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham. She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7.55 this morning, here in LA," gushed the celebrity.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'
Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo
Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'
Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness
In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial
Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Latest

view all