 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘Its not appropriate’
Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’

Alicia Silverstone said that her son watched her hit movie Clueless when he was just five years old and admitted that it was ‘not appropriate’ for him.

The Sister of the Groom actor told Entertainment Tonight that her son, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, learned a new way of showing affection to her.

She said, “He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood (Forever) Cemetery.”

“Four thousand people came to see and I couldn't pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé,” Alicia added.

The 45-year-old actor continued: “He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie. But, at the time...he loved it.”

The actor said that she did not find the movie suitable for Bear as he learned to show his love in a ‘passionate’ way to her just as he saw it in the romantic comedy. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial

Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider
Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling

Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling
David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school

David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school
Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?

Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?
Dua Lipa wishes sister Rina on her 21st birthday

Dua Lipa wishes sister Rina on her 21st birthday
Meghan Markle dubbed 'arrogant' for quitting UK to enter US politics

Meghan Markle dubbed 'arrogant' for quitting UK to enter US politics
Travis Scott sued by Astroworld victim who had miscarriage during the stampede

Travis Scott sued by Astroworld victim who had miscarriage during the stampede
Johnny Depp surprises fans at art gallery in UK amid lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp surprises fans at art gallery in UK amid lawsuit against Amber Heard
Prince Charles would 'need' Meghan Markle to gain approval of the 'young'

Prince Charles would 'need' Meghan Markle to gain approval of the 'young'

Cody Simpson says he was 'bedridden' amid battle against Covid-19

Cody Simpson says he was 'bedridden' amid battle against Covid-19
Harry, Meghan attending Platinum Jubilee to 'be seen as royals': 'All for branding'

Harry, Meghan attending Platinum Jubilee to 'be seen as royals': 'All for branding'

Latest

view all