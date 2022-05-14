 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

File Footage

Wanda Sykes has recently opened up on Will Smith’s infamous slap-gate incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Earlier, on Thursday, while performing at her stand-up comedy show in Orlando, the comedian revealed that she has not “fully recovered” by Smith and Rock altercation at the Academy Awards, the night she was a co-host alongside other two females Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

“I am still traumatised and I can’t talk about it. I get emotional,” she told the audience at the comedy gig.

Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

She expressed her dismay over the fact that Smith received his Best Actor award in person just minutes later and was not asked to leave the premises.

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there,” and then she quipped, “Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?” added Sykes.

She hoped that Smith gets back to his senses and until then, she is not going to see him.

A few days later however, the King Richards actor issued an apology for his action and later he resigned from his position at the Academy. Meanwhile, Smith also got banned from the Academy for next 10 years after this incident. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew
Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles
Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson
Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced
Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit
Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome
Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’

Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’

Latest

view all