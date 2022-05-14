Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

File Footage

Wanda Sykes has recently opened up on Will Smith’s infamous slap-gate incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.



Earlier, on Thursday, while performing at her stand-up comedy show in Orlando, the comedian revealed that she has not “fully recovered” by Smith and Rock altercation at the Academy Awards, the night she was a co-host alongside other two females Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

“I am still traumatised and I can’t talk about it. I get emotional,” she told the audience at the comedy gig.

She expressed her dismay over the fact that Smith received his Best Actor award in person just minutes later and was not asked to leave the premises.

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there,” and then she quipped, “Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?” added Sykes.

She hoped that Smith gets back to his senses and until then, she is not going to see him.

A few days later however, the King Richards actor issued an apology for his action and later he resigned from his position at the Academy. Meanwhile, Smith also got banned from the Academy for next 10 years after this incident.