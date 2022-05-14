 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Helen Skelton seems back to life as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler
Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton seems back to life after her separation from Richie Myler as she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from Sports Industry Awards on social media.

The Countryfile presenter, 38, was seen publicly for the first time since announcing last month that she'd split from her rugby player partner Richie after eight years of marriage. 

He is now dating the daughter of his rugby team's president.

She shared a string of photos on Instagram in a classy cream dress with ruffled detail to the front with the garment finishing just above her ankles.

She wore a pair of black heels with see-through panels to add a few inches to her stature leaving fans in awe with her glam look.

The screen star carried a black bag to match her shoes with its chunky gold chain matching her statement necklace.

In one shot she posed with Ayo Akinwolere, and another saw her smiling with a group of glamorous woman inside the event, as she seemed in high spirits.

She captioned the string of photos: 'We didn’t win but we played some good golf along the way!'

it comes after Helen was said to have hired a private investigator after she became suspicious about her husband Richie's behaviour before their split.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video
Johnny Depp's fans believe in his innocence

Johnny Depp's fans believe in his innocence
Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years

Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years
BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery

BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery
Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?
Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew
Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles
Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson
Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Latest

view all